Bradie Steinlauf Joins CAA As Agent In Television Division

Bradie Steinlauf
Courtesy of CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Bradie Steinlauf has joined CAA as an Agent in the Television Talent department.

Steinlauf comes to CAA from APA, where he had served as an Agent since 2012. Throughout his career, he has represented such artists as Wesley Snipes, Simone Missick, Emma Dumont, Sen Mitsuji, Justin Chon, and Jennifer Beals, among others.

Prior to APA, Steinlauf was an Agent at Paradigm, and started his career at The William Morris Agency.

Steinlauf will be based in CAA’s Los Angeles office.

