Brad Goreski & Gary Janetti Lifestyle Docuseries Set At HBO Max

Celebrity stylist and TV personality Brad Goreski and Family Guy producer and writer Gary Janetti are heading to HBO Max in a new lifestyle follow-doc series. The upcoming WarnerMedia streaming platform has given a green light to Brad & Gary Go To…(working title), from Married to Medicine producers Purveyors of Pop and Entertainment One. The six-episode series will follow the Hollywood power couple as they go on a jet-setting culinary adventure around the globe, inspired by their Instagram stories.

“Brad and Gary have become an Internet sensation and it was actually their over one million followers who requested this series. These same fans also helped turn Gary’s go to Starbucks order into a viral sensation known as ‘The Gary.’ said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “We can’t wait to travel the world with them and capture their fabulousness and hilarity.”

Brad & Gary Go To…(wt) will be produced by Goreski and Gary Janetti as well as Purveyors of Pop (Married to Medicine, Ex on the Beach, Lady Gang, and Real Housewives of Miami) and eOne. Matt Anderson, Nate Green, and Cooper Green will serve as executive producers for Purveyors of Pop and Tara Long for eOne.

Goreski is a host of E!’s Live From the Red Carpet and fashion correspondent for E! News. He previously hosted his own show on Bravo It’s A Brad Brad World and was a host on E!’s Fashion Police. Goreski has traveled the world styling clients, photoshoots and campaigns and served as the brand stylist for Kate Spade for four years.

Janetti is an Emmy-nominated producer and writer of Family Guy, Will & Grace, and Vicious, among others. His first book, Do You Mind If I Cancel? is set for release on October 22. Janetti has generated recent buzz on his Instagram account with his satire of British Royals through the eyes of young Prince George of Cambridge.