Bond 25: ‘No Time To Die’ Officially Wraps Ahead Of April 2020 Release

No Time To Die, the 25th entry in the James Bond franchise, has wrapped its shoot.

The 007 Twitter and Instagram accounts confirmed the news, releasing a pic of director Cary Joji Fukunaga and Daniel Craig on set last night (October 25) accompanied by the caption, “That’s a wrap on #NoTimeToDie. See you in cinemas April 2020. #Bond25”.

The movie will release via Universal Pictures International on April 3 in the UK and select international territories, and April 8 in the U.S. via MGM’s United Artists Releasing banner.

Director Fukunaga also wrote the script with Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was brought in to give the screenplay a polish with particular attention to the female characters.

No Time To Die sees Bond relaxing in Jamaica having left active service. When his friend Felix Leiter turns up asking for help, he is brought back into the world of espionage.

Rami Malek is playing the franchise’s latest villain, with the cast also featuring Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah, alongside returners Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes.

The shoot has had its share of setbacks, including a controlled explosion going awry at Pinewood Studios, damaging a set and injuring a crew member. That followed an earlier incident where star Craig injured his ankle, requiring surgery. Despite those issues, it has managed to stick to its April 2020 release date.

The last Bond entry, 2015’s Spectre, grossed $881m worldwide including $200m domestic.