Bobby Flay’s Rock Shrimp Productions Back In Saddle For Breeders’ Cup Docu-Series ‘All In’; NBC Sports Among Buyers

EXCLUSIVE: Horse racing docuseries All In: The Road to the Classic, produced by celebrity chef and horse racing aficionado Bobby Flay’s Rock Shrimp Productions, is returning for a sophomore season. Watch the first trailer above.

The show offers a behind-the-scenes look at the elite thoroughbred racing teams competing for a spot in the $6M Breeders’ Cup Classic which takes place next month at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, CA. Talking heads will include 15-time Breeders’ Cup champion trainer Bob Baffert and the event’s most-winning jockey, Mike Smith.

The six-part season will premiere on October 9. According to the production, the 2018 season garnered 1.5M views, which has helped secure new distribution deals for the sophomore season with NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and TVG Network in the United States, The Sports Network (TSN) also in Canada and Sky Sports Racing in the UK and Ireland. Episodes will air on Breeders’ Cup digital channels on YouTube, Facebook and BreedersCup.com.

Flay returns as executive producer, along with his Rock Shrimp Productions co-founder Kim Martin and EP Shelley Schulze.

“The public response to the first season of All In exceeded our every expectation,” said Craig Fravel, President and CEO of Breeders’ Cup. “Our fans were excited to go behind-the-scenes and learn more about their favorite horses, trainers and owners and see what it really takes to have a horse good enough to compete at the highest level in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. We’re thrilled to bring the series back for another season and to be adding new distribution partners to ensure that audiences across the world can enjoy the show and its incredible stories.”