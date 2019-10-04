Disney CEO Bob Iger Makes Presidential Pact With Jimmy Kimmel; No Comment On Donald Trump’s Disney Robot

Don’t expect Bob Iger to change his mind about not running for the U.S. presidency, unless maybe Jimmy Kimmel joins Oprah Winfrey is campaigning door to door for the Disney CEO.

As for the possibility of removing Donald Trump’s animatronic doppelgänger from Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents should the real thing be impeached, Iger pleaded the Fifth on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live last night.

The subject of the presidency was raised by Kimmel in response to Winfrey’s recent pledge that she’d go “door to door” from Iowa to Brooklyn if Iger chose to run for the Oval Office. As he did before, Iger, plugging his new memoir The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned From 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, told Kimmel, essentially, thanks but no thanks.

“But wouldn’t it be fun to do it just so we could see Oprah passing out leaflets?” Kimmel suggested.

“I don’t know where you’re going with this,” Iger said, playing along, “but I would run for president if you would join Oprah.”

From there, the conversation segued to the actual president – and his Disney World robot.

“If Donald Trump is removed from office,” Kimmel said, “impeached and removed from office, will you remove him from the Hall of Presidents?”

“I think I’m allowed to plead the Fifth,” Iger responded.

Check out the presidential discussion at the Kimmel clip above, beginning at the 4:50 mark.

Later in Iger’s segment, the CEO talked about actor Tom Holland’s previously disclosed appeal to the exec for a Marvel/Sony deal regarding a new Spider-Man film, and also Iger’s early-career encounter with Frank Sinatra.