EXCLUSIVE: Concourse Media is launching board game documentary Gamemaster at the AFM. Check out the first trailer above.

The feature offers a deep dive into the world of the thriving board game industry and the creators behind popular games. The team behind the feature includes Barista and Showrunners: The Art of Running a TV Show producers Jimmy Nguyen and Jason Rose. Also producing are Wally Schrass, Kristopher Wile and Jennifer Tocquigny. Charles Mruz directs.

U.S. sales firm Concourse Media reps both domestic and foreign rights. Matthew Shreder, CEO of Concourse, will present the film to buyers at the AFM and will host an AFM ‘Game Night’ in Santa Monica during the market in honor of the movie.

The board game business is booming and has seen a major resurgence in recent years. Contributing to the renaissance are first-time game designers creating their own original board games and financing them through crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter and subsequently partnering with major manufacturers and retail distributors.

From concept to the shelf, Gamemaster follows the board game industry as a whole and zooms in more closely on five board game designers who have shown success or are trying to break through. Creators such as Klaus Teuber (The Settlers of Catan), Matt Leacock (Pandemic,) and Elan Lee (Exploding Kittens) share their stories of how they turned their visions into reality.

Director Mruz stated, “Our main cast of first-time designers created games that were very personal to them, specific to who they were as people and artists. From escaping arranged marriages or surviving near-death experiences, the sheer act of making board games helped them reconcile with their world. Gamemaster isn’t just about board games, but how creation can unite and save us all.”

Concourse’s previous documentaries include the Nas-produced Shake the Dust, Harry And Snowman and recent music doc Find Your Groove.