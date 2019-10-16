RLJE Films Acquires Blumhouse Drama ‘Adopt A Highway’ Starring Ethan Hawke

RLJE Films has acquired North American rights to SXSW drama Adopt A Highway, starring Ethan Hawke.

In the Blumhouse Productions movie, Hawke plays an ex-felon who discovers a live baby left in a dumpster. Pic was written and directed by Logan Marshall-Green in his feature film directorial debut. RLJE Films will release in theaters, VOD and digital on November 1, 2019.

Producers are Hawke, Jason Blum (Whiplash), Ryan Hawke (First Reformed), Greg Gilreath (Lucky), Adam Hendricks (Newly Single) and John Lang (The Wind). Editor was Claudia Castello (Creed) and DoP was Pepe Avila del Pino (The Deuce).

Supporting cast in the movie includes Elaine Hendrix (Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll), Diane Gaeta (Other People’s Children), Betty Gabriel (Get Out), Mo McRae (Pitch) and Chris Sullivan (This Is Us).

“We were blown away by Ethan Hawke’s incredible performance in Adopt A Highway,” said Mark Ward, chief Acquisitions officer for RLJE Films. “Logan Marshall-Green’s directorial debut shows he is a filmmaker to watch and we could not be more thrilled to be bringing this emotional and timely film to audiences.”

The deal was negotiated by Ward and Jess De Leo for RLJE Films and Nate Bolotin from XYZ Films and ICM Partners on behalf of Blumhouse.

Recent acquisitions for RLJE include Toronto pics Gwen and Color Out Of Space.