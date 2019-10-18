‘Bluff City Law’ Not Getting Back Order, Will Finish Initial Run On NBC

NBC has opted not to order additional episodes from new series Bluff City Law. The legal family drama starring Jimmy Smits will complete its initial 10-episode order, remaining in its high-profile Monday 10 PM time slot. While the network has made no decision beyond that, a Season 2 renewal appears highly unlikely.

The news comes after four softly rated airings of Bluff City Law, which had struggled to hold onto its Voice lead-in in the Monday 10 PM slot, slipping to a Live+Same Day low of 3.4 million viewers and a 0.5 adults 18-49 rating this week. Without big delayed viewing bumps, Bluff City Law faced long odds for survival.

It is a change of fortune for the legal drama, which got an early vote of confidence from NBC in August when the network ordered six additional scripts.

This marks the second decision on a new fall series for NBC, which earlier this week opted to pull freshman comedy Sunnyside off the linear network. (Its remaining seven episodes will run online.)

Bluff City Law, from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris and producer David Janollari, had an initial order for 10 episodes, three less than the standard 13-episode broadcast pickups, as networks continue to tinker with order sizes to accommodate their scheduling needs.

Co-created by Georgaris and Michael Aguilar and written by Georgaris, Bluff City Law is a character-driven drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. Led by legendary lawyer Elijah Strait (Smits) and his brilliant daughter, Sydney Keller (Caitlin McGee), they take on the toughest David-and-Goliath cases while navigating their complicated relationship.