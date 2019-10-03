Blue Ant Hires Sundance Productions Co-Founder & Emmy-Winner Laura Michalchyshyn As Creative Chief

Blue Ant Media has hired Sundance Productions co-founder and Emmy-winning producer Laura Michalchyshyn to the newly-created role of chief creative officer and co-president of Blue Ant Studios.

Michalchyshyn, who has worked with Blue Ant as a producer and consultant since 2018, will collaborate with co-president Sam Sniderman to grow the Canadian company’s unscripted and scripted slate in the U.S.

She will be based out of New York City and will report to Blue Ant Media’s CEO and co-founder Michael MacMillan, who praised her “talent, knowledge of the industry, and experience” of working in the U.S. and Canada.

Blue Ant Studios makes the Canadian version of World of Wonder’s Emmy-winning series Rupaul’s Drag Race, as well as Netflix show The Healing Powers of Dude.

In addition to adding to this slate, Michalchyshyn will aim to bring more projects to the U.S. from the company’s international production houses, such as Toronto production outfit Saloon Media.

Michalchyshyn set up Sundance Productions with Robert Redford, serving as president and executive producing Emmy-winning documentaries including HBO’s Momentum Generation and CNN series Death Row Stories. Furthermore, Michalchyshyn produced director Dawn Porter’s 2018 Netflix series Bobby Kennedy for President.

Her previous roles include running cable channels, like Discovery’s Discovery Fit and Health, now known as Discovery Life.