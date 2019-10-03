‘Blindspotting’ TV Spinoff In Works At Starz; Jasmine Cephas Jones To Reprise Film Role

Starz has put in development a television spinoff of Lionsgate feature Blindspotting, with Jasmine Cephas Jones attached to reprise her lead role of Ashley from the film, Deadline has confirmed.



Written by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, who co-wrote, starred in and produced the original film, the spinoff series is a half-hour dramedy from Lionsgate TV. It centers on Ashley (Jones), who was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister. Her world is turned upside down while the neighborhood goes inside out, and she must renegotiate her relationship with a town that is caught between two conflicting identities.

Casal and Diggs executive produce with original film producers Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder via Snoot Entertainment, Emily Gerson Saines (Temple Grandin), Ken Lee and Tim Palen via Barnyard Projects.

The critically praised Blindspotting had its world premiere in January 2018 in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section at the Sundance Film Festival and was released in the U.S. by Lionsgate in July 2018. It currently has a 94% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Variety was first to report the project.