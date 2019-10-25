Click to Skip Ad
Ted Mundorff Resigning As Head Of Landmark Theatres Chain In Surprise Move

‘Bless This Mess’ Among TV Series Whose Production Is Impacted By Latest California Wildfires

Elizabeth Meriwether, JT Neal, Lennon Parham, Lake Bell, Ed Begley Jr. and David Koechner of ABC's "Bless This Mess" Frank Micelotta/20th Century Fox Television/Shutterstock

Production on ABC/20th TV sophomore comedy series Bless This Mess, which shoots at Santa Clarita’s Sable Ranch, was suspended earlier today due to the latest wildfire outbreak north of Los Angeles.

Other series filming in the area, including Party Of Five, S.W.A.T. and L.A.’s Finest, are wrapping up a little early this evening out of an abundance of caution amid road closures.

Bless This Mess, Party Of Five, S.W.A.T. and L.A.’s Finest were among the series that shut down production less than two weeks ago due to the Saddleridge fire.

Three brush fires fueled by Southern California’s dangerous Santa Ana winds, low humidity and hot temperatures broke out in northern Los Angeles County this afternoon in the Santa Clarita Valley, with the so-called Tick Fire growing quickly to 5,000 acres and forcing evacuations, and another shutting down a direction of the region’s vital 5 Freeway.

