NBA All-Star Blake Griffin Teams With Audible And OBB Pictures For ‘The Pursuit Of Healthiness’ Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin is suiting up for The Pursuit of Healthiness, a new podcast series that teams him with OBB Pictures and Amazon’s Audible. Production has kicked off ahead of a 2020 launch, with guests from the world of sports, entertainment and the health and wellness industry planned.

Griffin, the former Los Angeles Clipper now with the Detroit Pistons, has been considered one of the NBA’s most athletic players since coming into the league as the Clippers’ No. 1 draft pic in 2009. The podcast series will delve deeper into his interest in physical and mental fitness, and find out what it takes for everyday people to keep their bodies and minds in shape.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Audible and OBB while I explore a true passion of mine as I connect with a wide range of experts, innovators and outliers throughout the health and wellness landscape,” he said. “I will be talking to everyone from spiritual gurus and entrepreneurs to actors and the NASA nutritionist, and somewhere in there we’re going to figure it all out or at least we’ll find out how gluten works.”

OBB, whose forays into sports include its Kevin Hart interview series Cold As Balls, recently launched on Netflix Historical Roasts with Jeff Ross and set up & Music, a documentary series co-produced with Scooter Braun, at Quibi. It also has in development an animated comedy series toplined by NFL star Von Miller.

“Blake has unparalleled knowledge and access to the greatest nutritionists, trainers and experts in the fields of health and wellness. If he can’t help us figure out which way is up, we’re all in big trouble,” OBB CEO and founder Michael D. Ratner said. “As we continue to ramp up our podcast business, we’re incredibly excited to be working with Blake and Audible to bring this informative series out into the world.”

Griffin, who recently participated in Comedy Central’s roast of Alec Baldwin, is executive producing The Pursuit of Healthiness with OBB’s Ratner, Scott Ratner, Eric D. Cohen, Elias Tanner and Taylor Griffin of Blake Griffin Enterprises.

Griffin is repped by Excel Sports Management and UTA (for theatrical). Michael D. Ratner and OBB Pictures are repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.