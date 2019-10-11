‘Black Monday’: Dulé Hill & June Diane Raphael Join Season 2 Of Showtime’s Don Cheadle Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Dulé Hill (Psych) and June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) are set for recurring roles in Season 2 of Black Monday, Showtime’s 1980s Wall Street comedy starring and executive produced by Don Cheadle. Production is underway for a 2020 premiere.

Written by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, the series takes viewers back to October 19, 1987, aka Black Monday. No one knows who “caused it” — until now. It’s the fictional story of how a group of outsiders took on the blueblood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, and the glass ceiling. Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall and Paul Scheer also star.

Hill will play Marcus Wainwright III, President of the African American Scholarship Fund. Raphael will play Corky Harris, the wife of ultra-conservative Congressman Harris (guest star Tuc Watkins), leading voice of the moral majority.

Caspe and Cahan executive produce along with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Longtime Psych star Hill will be seen alongside his co-stars in the upcoming movie sequel Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, which will premiere on Peacock, NBCU’s upcoming streaming service. Hill received a supporting actor Emmy nomination for his work in The West Wing and most recently was seen as Alex Williams in USA Network’s Suits. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Washington Square Films and Fuller Law.

Raphael plays the series-regular role of Brianna on Grace and Frankie. Her other TV credits include recurring roles on Lady Dynamite, The League, New Girl and Fresh Off the Boat, among others. She was most recently seen on the big screen in Long Shot and Blockers. Raphael is repped by UTA, MGMT Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

