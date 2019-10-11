Black List Screenwriter Shea Mirzai Signs With Zero Gravity, Launches Space Coyote Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Shea Mirzai, who has made the Black List four times, has signed with Zero Gravity and launched Space Coyote Productions.

With his twin brother Evan Mirzai, he exec produced the Nat Geo event series Origins: The Journey Of Humankind. They also wrote the screenplay for the comedy Bum Deal starring Tone Bell and David Alan Grier for which they also serve as EPs. Most recently AGC Studios has acquired his latest solo script for the female-led action thriller Ruth which is currently in development.

This comes after the recent news of his brother signing with Brillstein Entertainment Partners and launching his own banner House of M. As mentioned, Mirzai, along with his brother made the Black List with their screenplays Doppelgangers, Diablo Run, Beauty Pageant and Our Week with Waller. The Mizrai brothers also wrote the script for the Tooley Entertainment film Accidentes, about three, low-rent, ambulance-chasing lawyers in Los Angeles who compete against each other to represent frivolous lawsuits. He also serves as the co-writer for the forthcoming installment of American Pie at Universal.

Mirzai will continue to be repped by SGSBC.