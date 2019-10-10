Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Lore Olympus’: Webtoon And The Jim Henson Company Will Partner For YA Animated Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Black Lightning’: Wayne Brady Will Portray Gravedigger On CW Series

Wayne Brady as Gravedigger

Wayne Brady has a new deal. The Emmy-winning host of Let’s Make a Deal on CBS will portray a disaffected super-solider called Gravedigger on The CW superhero franchise Black Lightning.

Brady will join the DC Comics-based series in early 2020 in the recurring role of Tyson “Gravedigger” Sykes, described by producers as a World War II-era member of the U.S. military who was transformed into a superhuman fighting machine through secret laboratory experiments.

After the war, Sykes refused to live in segregated America and instead defected and took his battlefield gifts (enhanced strength and agility, tactical genius, and hand-to-hand combat expertise) to Markovia. Gravedigger’s aim to create a sovereign land for metahumans within the rogue nation of Markovia sets him on a collision course with the ASA and Black Lightning.

Brady is best known as the host of CBS’s Let’s Make A Deal and a regular member of Whose Line Is It Anyway? but the versatile entertainer has also starred on Broadway as Lola in Kinky Boots, and as Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play, Hamilton.

Produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad