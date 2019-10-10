Billy Porter In Talks To Join Camila Cabello In Sony’s ‘Cinderella’

Category is: Fairytale realness! Newly minted Emmy winning Pose actor Billy Porter is going from the ballroom culture of ’90s New York to the ballroom culture of a land far, far away as he is in talks to join Sony’s forthcoming adaptation of Cinderella, Deadline has learned.

Sony has declined to comment about the casting, but we are hearing that he is circling the role of the fairy godmother opposite Camila Cabello, who will play the titular glass slipper-wearing fairytale character.

Details about Kay Cannon’s re-imagining of the classic fairytale has been kept under wraps. Jonathan Kadin is producing the musical comedy alongside James Corden and Leo Pearlman who will produce under their Fulwell73 banner. The movie is scheduled to begin prep this fall and Sony has slated a February 5, 2021 release date.

In September, Porter took the Emmy for his role as the outspoken, fierce and fabulous ballroom emcee Pray Tell in the groundbreaking FX drama Pose. He made history as the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy in the Lead Actor category. He is no stranger to the musical world as he has been a Broadway actor for decades. In 2013, he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots.