Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Robert Forster Dies: Academy Award Nominated ‘Jackie Brown’ Star Who Appeared In More Than 100 Films Was 78

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Billy Porter Confirms Role In Sony’s ‘Cinderella’ Adaptation

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10421127fb) Billy Porter arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 September 2019. The Primetime Emmys celebrate excellence in national primetime television broadcasting. Arrivals - 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Shutterstock

Billy Porter has confirmed he’ll be joining Sony’s upcoming adaptation of Cinderella.

In a Q&A Saturday evening at the New Yorker Festival, Porter told attendees he’ll play the Fairy Godmother opposite Camila Cabello, who’s set to star as the glass slipper-wearing lead character.

As Deadline reported earlier this week, Porter had been in talks to join the film and was nearing a deal.

The actor, who recently won an Emmy for his role as Pray Tell in Pose, also said he’ll be directing an episode of the FX drama in the near future.

In addition to acting and directing, Porter revealed he just signed a book deal to pen a memoir, and he will be the first male on the cover of Allure magazine.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad