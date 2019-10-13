Billy Porter Confirms Role In Sony’s ‘Cinderella’ Adaptation

Billy Porter has confirmed he’ll be joining Sony’s upcoming adaptation of Cinderella.

In a Q&A Saturday evening at the New Yorker Festival, Porter told attendees he’ll play the Fairy Godmother opposite Camila Cabello, who’s set to star as the glass slipper-wearing lead character.

As Deadline reported earlier this week, Porter had been in talks to join the film and was nearing a deal.

The actor, who recently won an Emmy for his role as Pray Tell in Pose, also said he’ll be directing an episode of the FX drama in the near future.

In addition to acting and directing, Porter revealed he just signed a book deal to pen a memoir, and he will be the first male on the cover of Allure magazine.