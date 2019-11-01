‘Big Shot’: Shiri Appleby, Yvette Nicole Brown Among Cast Set For Disney+ Dramedy Series

UnReal alumna Shiri Appleby and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) are set as series regulars alongside John Stamos in Big Shot, Disney+’s new original series written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey and produced by ABC Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. 7.

The 10-episode series follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

Appleby will play Holly, the good-humored and down-to-earth assistant basketball coach. Brown will portray Sherilyn, the no nonsense dean of Westbrook School for Girls.

Rounding out the series regular cast are Richard Robichaux (Boyhood, Oceans 8) as George, Sophia Mitri Schloss as Emma, Nell Verlaque as Louise, Tiana Le as Destiny, Monique Green as Olive, Tisha Custodio as Carolyn ‘Mouse’ Smith, and Cricket Wampler as Samantha ‘Giggles’.

Stamos leads the ensemble cast as Marvyn.

Brad Garrett, star of the ABC/20th TV comedy series Single Parents, who pitched the original idea to Kelley, is an executive producer on the one-hour dramedy, as is frequent Kelley collaborator Bill D’Elia, who will direct the first episode. Production begins on November 7.

Appleby most recently starred in Lifetime’s critically acclaimed dramedy Unreal, earning a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for her lead role as Rachel Goldberg. She also has also directed numerous TV episodes including Light as a Feather, Roswell, New Mexico, Unreal and PLL: Perfectionists. Appleby is repped by UTA and Jeanne Newman at Hansen, Jacobson law firm.

Brown will soon be seen as Aunt Sarah in the Disney+ live-action reimagining of Lady and the Tramp, premiering on the service November 12th. Her other credits include Community, The Mayor and The Odd Couple reboot. She recently completed work on the independent film Love and Oatmeal starring Ben Platt and Lola Kirke. Brown is repped by Innovative Artists.