BET Taps Traci Blackwell As Head Of Scripted Programming

The CW’s SVP current Traci Blackwell has joined BET Networks as EVP, Scripted Programming. She will lead development, casting and current of original scripted programming for the BET linear network and the company’s new SVOD service, BET+. Based in Los Angeles, Blackwell will report to BET Networks President Scott Mills.

This is a newly created position. BET has opted for a senior executive dedicated to scripted original programming amid an expansion in the field fueled in part through partnerships with Tyler Perry, Will Packer and Lena Waithe, both on the linear network and the SVOD service. The collaboration with Perry has been particularly prolific; BET tonight is launching two new Tyler Perry scripted series, Sistas and The Oval.

“Traci brings an incredible breadth and depth of experience in scripted programming that will be invaluable for BET Networks as we advance our catalog of scripted IP,” said Mills. “BET is in a transformational moment, creating scripted programming for multiple BET platforms as well as for third-parties. Traci’s meticulous approach to managing a diverse array of scripted projects is perfectly suited to our content strategy. It’s an enormous pleasure to welcome her to our BET family.”

Blackwell brings more than 15 years of programming experience to BET. Most recently serving as SVP of Current Programs at The CW Network, she oversaw the day-to-day creative production for such series as Supergirl, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Black Lightning, Roswell: New Mexico, Legacies, and All American. Blackwell’s TV programming credits also include Supernatural, Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Dynasty, The Carrie Diaries, Hart of Dixie, The Messengers, Life Unexpected, Beauty and The Beast, Containment, Frequency, One Tree Hill, 90210, Everybody Hates Chris, The Game, Girlfriends, Eve, and Half and Half. She started her career at UPN where she worked on the production of successful sitcoms The Parkers and Moesha.

In 2018, Blackwell was awarded the Humanitas Prize “Voice For Change” Award, making her the first person to ever receive the honor.