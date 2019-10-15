BET Networks Appoints P. Sean Gupta As SVP, Strategy & Business Operations

BET Networks has installed P. Sean Gupta as SVP, Strategy & Business Operations. He will lead network-wide strategy, business development and expansion initiatives for the Viacom-owned operation, reporting to BET Networks president Scott Mills.

In his new role, Gupta will continue to oversee strategic development and planning, liaising with other corporate groups as BET’s representative in the Viacom portfolio.

Gupta co-led the executive team that conceived of, planned and launched the BET+ premium streaming service, which just went live. He was also a member of the deal team that negotiated and structured the joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. As a BET+ board member, Gupta will leverage his leadership and counsel to guide governance and continued growth efforts for the subscription outlet.

“Sean brings an incredible energy, passion and perspective to BET’s expansion into new areas of operation” Mills said. “His instrumental role in our recent BET+ deal only serves to further illustrate the ways that we lean on Sean’s innovative and collaborative approach to business development. It’s this approach that fortifies Sean’s position as a key player on my leadership team in the continued growth of the BET brand.”

Gupta joined BET’s Program Planning, Scheduling & Acquisitions team in 2015 and headed up initiatives focused on reaching programming and viewership goals. Before BET, Gupta held executive positions at Time Warner Cable and Deutsche Bank.

“The BET brand continues to be focused on entertaining, engaging, and empowering African-Americans, and the vehicles through which we can do that are evolving for our viewers,” Gupta said. “I couldn’t be more excited and supportive of BET’s renewed mission and purpose in this new era as we continue to expand the platforms that exist for us and our viewers, reaching more lovers of black culture than ever and creating value for our brand.”