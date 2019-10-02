Bernie Sanders Undergoes Stent Procedure, Cancels MSNBC Gun Forum Appearance; Rivals Tweet Well Wishes

UPDATE, with well-wish tweets Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, “conversing and in good spirits” following the insertion of two heart stents last night, has canceled all events and appearances “until further notice,” apparently including MSNBC’s six-hour gun forum scheduled for today.

Sanders campaign announced today that the Vermont senator suffered chest discomfort yesterday while campaigning, and after seeking medical assistance underwent the stent procedure to address an artery blockage.

The 78-year-old candidate had been scheduled to appear on the MSNBC forum at 2:45 pm PT today – the six-hour line-up is to kick off with Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10 am PT and continue in half-hour increments until Sen. Kamala Harris concludes the event with the 3:45 pm PT slot.

MSNBC Live anchor Craig Melvin will moderate the livestreamed event from Las Vegas on the second anniversary of the Las Vegas concert shooting that left nearly 60 people dead. The event, staged before an audience of 300, is co-sponsored by advocacy groups March for Our Lives and Giffords.

The forum can be streamed at NBC News Now and MSNBC.com. A cable login is not required.

Other presidential candidates tweeted their well wishes to Sanders:

Wishing @BernieSanders a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with you and your family today—and I look forward to seeing you back out on the campaign trail soon. https://t.co/39ZC6Zhhbn — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 2, 2019

Bruce, Team Warren, and I are sending all our best wishes for a speedy recovery to @BernieSanders. I hope to see my friend back on the campaign trail very soon. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 2, 2019

Thinking of @BernieSanders today and wishing him a speedy recovery. If there's one thing I know about him, he's a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2019

All of us here at @PeteForAmerica are sending our best wishes for a speedy recovery to Senator @BernieSanders. We're thinking of him and his family today, and I look forward to seeing him back on the campaign trail very soon. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 2, 2019

We want to send our best wishes for a quick recovery to @BernieSanders today. Our whole team has you in their thoughts. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 2, 2019

My prayers are with @BernieSanders and his family while he recuperates and rests. We love you, Bernie! — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 2, 2019