Bernie Sanders Undergoes Stent Procedure, Cancels MSNBC Gun Forum Appearance; Rivals Tweet Well Wishes

UPDATE, with well-wish tweets Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, “conversing and in good spirits” following the insertion of two heart stents last night, has canceled all events and appearances “until further notice,” apparently including MSNBC’s six-hour gun forum scheduled for today.
Sanders campaign announced today that the Vermont senator suffered chest discomfort yesterday while campaigning, and after seeking medical assistance underwent the stent procedure to address an artery blockage.
The 78-year-old candidate had been scheduled to appear on the MSNBC forum at 2:45 pm PT today – the six-hour line-up is to kick off with Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10 am PT and continue in half-hour increments until Sen. Kamala Harris concludes the event with the 3:45 pm PT slot.
MSNBC Live anchor Craig Melvin will moderate the livestreamed event from Las Vegas on the second anniversary of the Las Vegas concert shooting that left nearly 60 people dead. The event, staged before an audience of 300, is co-sponsored by advocacy groups March for Our Lives and Giffords.
The forum can be streamed at NBC News Now and MSNBC.com. A cable login is not required.
Other presidential candidates tweeted their well wishes to Sanders:
