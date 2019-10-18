Ben Affleck Attached To Star In ‘Falling To Earth’ Adaptation At BRON Studios

Ben Affleck has signed on to lead the feature adaptation of Falling to Earth, the novel by Kate Southwood. The project is in development at Bron Studios with Affleck attached to produce with Pearl Street Films partner Matt Damon as well as Bron’s Aaron L. Gilbert.

Eagle Eye co-scribe Hillary Seitz will adapt the screenplay. Released in 2013, the book is based on the 1925 Tri-State Tornado, the deadliest tornado in U.S. history. Set in Marah, IL, the plot centers on Paul Graves (Affleck), who was the only person who didn’t lose everything on the day of the storm. His family, his home and his business remained intact. A year later, he’s faced with resentment and hostility from the locals as the small town resurrects itself from tragedy.

Madison Ainley will serve as executive producer, while Garrick Dion and Solome Williams will oversee development for Bron.

Bron is a financier behind Affleck’s forthcoming film, The Way Back, which hits theaters on March 6 via Warner Bros.

THR was first to report this news.