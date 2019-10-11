Niecy Nash, Aisha Hinds & Others Join Urban Movie Channel Docuseries ‘Behind Her Faith’

EXCLUSIVE: Claws and When They See Us star Niecy Nash, Underground‘s Aisha Hinds, Essence Atkins and the Shade Room founder Angelica Nwandu will be featured in Behind Her Faith, a new docuseries for Urban Movie Channel. A spring launch is in the works.

The AMC Networks-based streaming service has ordered four episodes of the series, created by writer-director Paula Bryant-Ellis. Each episode will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the power of faith and its driving force for successful women in entertainment, sports, music, business, politics and the ministry. The featured guests from varied walks of life have one thing in common: the conscious decision to put their faith first without fear or regret.

Jay Ellis (HBO’s Insecure) is an executive producer and Black Love co-creator Codie Elaine Oliver is a consulting producer on the series, which is in production.

“As UMC’s viewership continues to grow, we are excited to expand our content offerings to provide a diverse slate of programming that speaks to the many layers of African-American and urban audiences” said Brett Dismuke, UMC’s chief content officer. “Paula has brought forth a compelling project that showcases the ups and downs of life and how an unwavering commitment to one’s faith and beliefs can be a source of guidance to accomplishing dreams and reaching ultimate success.”

UMC hails from AMC Networks’ privately owned subsidiary RLJ Entertainment and offers original series, feature films, documentaries, stage plays and other content devoted to African American entertainment.