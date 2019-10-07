BBC Studios Sells Nature Epic ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ To European & Latin American Broadcasters

As the BBC gears up to premiere its epic new nature series, Seven Worlds, One Planet, later this month, the show continues to prove popular with international broadcasters.

The co-production with BBC America, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, has been sold by BBC Studios to Sweden (SVT), Denmark (DR), Norway (NRK), Spain (Telefonica), Czech Republic (Prima and Czech TV) and Latin America’s Discovery as part of an existing multi-year partnership.

The seven-part series – which tells the story of the planet through the eyes of a different continent in each episode – already counts Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions and China’s CCTV9 among its co-production partners.

BBC Earth in India and BBC Earth channels across Africa, Canada, Nordics, Asia, MEDME, Poland and CEE will also be showing the series.

Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution for BBC Studios, said: “The appetite for blue chip series from BBC Studios’ natural history unit gets greater every year. Planet Earth II, Blue Planet II and then Dynasties all broke viewing records and captivated audiences across the world. Now we are seeing more and more buyers wanting to be a part of the success story, and we are delighted to partner with them on our next exciting chapter.”

AMC’s BBC America will debut Seven Worlds, One Planet next year. It comes after BBC America renewed its deal with the BBC for natural history programming and will co-produce the next installments of Planet Earth and Frozen Planet. It also recently commissioned Eden (w/t), its first original series from BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit.