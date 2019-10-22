BBC Presenter & ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Winner Stacey Dooley Sets Up Production Company With Keshet-Backed Greenbird

EXCLUSIVE: BBC documentary presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley has set up her own production company in association with Keshet-owned Greenbird Media.

Dooley, who has made her name through a slew of hard-hitting BBC Three documentaries including Blood, Sweat and T-Shirts and Stacey Dooley in the USA has established Little Dooley to produce her own documentaries and series.

She is the latest star to have previously worked regularly with the BBC’s in-house production division BBC Studios to set up her own production company following Weird Weekends and Altered States host Louis Theroux, who set up his own indie earlier this year.

Dooley, who also hosted BBC Three competition format Glow Up and won last year’s Strictly, the UK series that Dancing with the Stars is based on, will now work with production Greenbird Media on a new slate of programs. The two companies will now co-produce docs and formats that Dooley will front as well as search for new talent to work with. Dooley will also work closely with her agent Jacquie Drewe, founder of British agency Curtis Brown, on Little Dooley.

Dooley said, “I’m delighted to be starting this exciting chapter. Little Dooley will not only be my new home, but hopefully in the future, a safe space to nurture new talent coming through. I can’t wait to get going.”

Greenbird producer Hello Halo previously produced Fashion’s Dirty Secrets: Stacey Dooley Investigates, a one-off doc about fast fashion for BBC One.

Greenbird, which received backing from Homeland producer Keshet in 2018, was founded by Joint Managing Directors Jamie Munro and Stuart Mullin in 2012. It has supported a slew of British production companies including Lego Masters producer Tuesday’s Child, Frank Spotnitz’s drama business Big Light, The Surjury producer Gobstopper Television and Owl Power, producer of Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer’s BBC series Gone Fishing.

Mullin said, “This model is one that has worked well with Big Light and Owl Power and allows creatives to develop while we help support with the necessary services to help enable commissions.”

Munro added: “Nurturing creatives is the foundation of what we do at Greenbird and we’re delighted to be working and enabling Stacey to help realise her ambitions.”