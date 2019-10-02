Former BBC News Anchor Peter Sissons Dies Aged 77

Peter Sissons, a legendary BBC news presenter, has died at the age of 77.

Sissons worked at ITN before joining the BBC in 1989, where he went on to anchor major news bulletins and host flagship current affairs show Question Time.

He “died peacefully last night” in Maidstone Hospital in Kent, the BBC reported, citing his management company. He is survived by his wife and three children.

BBC director general Tony Hall said: “Peter Sissons was one of the great television figures of his time – as an interviewer, presenter and world-class journalist.

“During his distinguished career he was one of the most recognisable and well-respected faces of television news. He was always a great person to be with and to work with. He will be missed by his many friends and colleagues and our thoughts are with his family.”