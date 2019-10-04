Click to Skip Ad
BBC America Sets Launch Date For Wildlife Micro-Net Wonderstruck & Unveils Creative

BBC America is set to launch its natural history micro-net Wonderstruck on Saturday November 2 and has revealed the creative behind the strand.

Wonderstruck, which previously had a working title of Project Awe, will run 24 hours every Saturday from 6am and will feature over 2,000 hours of nature programming. It will be exclusive U.S. linear home to the Planet Earth franchise and will also include original premieres and specials across the year.

A launch trailer and a clip of elephants, which you can see above and below, will begin running on the cable network and across the company’s social media sites on Saturday October 5.

As part of Wonderstruck’s launch, BBC America and BBC Studios conducted research in association with Kresnicka Research & Insights to figure out the value that viewers derive from wildlife programming. It found that nature programming has been shown to heighten clarity, concentration and creativity, increase learning and productivity, and promote a sense of deep relaxation that can provide relief from stress, anxiety and mental fatigue. Seeing nature on-screen from the cosmic to the microscopic provokes a sense of awe and wonder and alters one’s entire sense of scale. The on and off-air elements have been designed to incorporate this research.

This comes after BBC America renewed its deal with the BBC for natural history programming and will co-produce the next installments of Planet Earth and Frozen Planet. It also recently commissioned Eden (w/t), its first original series from BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit.

AMC Networks Entertainment President Sarah Barnett told Deadline in June that it will commission more originals that will air on the strand. “It will have its own feel and every quarter will have its own tentpole. We will commission; we’ll buy a lot of library content and we’ll also have some commissions that we’ll be announcing. We think this type of programming is impervious to the kind of consumer patterns that we’re seeing and we think there will be an audience for it.”

