‘Batwoman’: Rachel Maddow Will Be The Gossip In Gotham City’s Ear

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow will provide the snarky voice of gossip maven Vesper Fairchild on The CW’s new drama Batwoman, which premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday and stars Ruby Rose as Bruce Wayne’s cousin, Kate Kate, aka the fierce vigilante called Batwoman.

Deadline has confirmed that Maddow will portray Fairchild, a media personality who had a romantic relationship with Batman’s alter ego in the pages of DC Comics. Maddow has not filmed any appearances for the show, however, and the plan in place is for her Fairchild portrayal to be a voice-only role. The media personality will be heard (but not seen) as the taunting commentator reaching the city’s denizens via radio broadcast or audio-only media.

In the pages of DC Comics, Vesper Fairchild was introduced in 1997 as a love interest for Gotham City’s most eligible bachelor. In a 2002 story, after about three dozen appearances, the character was murdered inside Wayne Manor and Bruce Wayne was framed for the crime. Fairchild already has a mention in the Arrowverse continuity that connects five of the CW’s DC adaptations (Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman); she was alluded to in passing last season on Arrow and cited as a former flame of the title hero, aka Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

The host of MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show is on a promotional tour for Blowout, her book that came out this week and tops Amazon’s nonfiction bestsellers list.

