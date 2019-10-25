‘Batwoman’ & ‘Nancy Drew’ Get Full-Season Orders From the CW

The CW has picked up nine additional episodes of both of its new fall series, Batwoman and Nancy Drew, bringing both series to full-season orders with 22 episodes each.

This is a pretty early vote of confidence from the CW, which starts its season two weeks after the major broadcast networks. The full-season orders come after three airings each for Batwoman and Nancy Drew and two weeks earlier than the CW’s back orders last fall. Back then, the network also picked up additional episodes of all of its new fall series but one, Charmed, got a full-season 22-episode pickup with a traditional Back 9 order while the other two, All American and Legacies, received three more episodes each. (All three were eventually renewed for a second season.)

Both Batwoman and Nancy Drew have done well with delayed viewing, seeing significant increases in overall audience once viewership from DVR and streaming from CW digital platforms is factored in. Batwoman‘s linear ratings have grown 73% among adults 18-34 and 80% in adults 18-49 in L+7, while Nancy Drew has posted 94% gains in adults 18-34 and 114% in adults 18-49 in L+7, according to the CW and Nielsen.

The CW has a bigger incentive than before to prolong the runs of series that are strong digital performers. Batwoman, Nancy Drew (and the upcoming Katy Keene) are the first CW series to come after the end of the Netflix output deal, with the CW having full in-season streaming rights vs. the traditional five most recent episodes only. This allows the CW to stream all episodes from the shows’ current seasons and monetize fans binging during the holidays for example.

While the CW dropped linear ratings-only as currency awhile ago, Batwoman and Nancy Drew have been respectable linear performers too. Airing alongside established CW veterans (Supergirl, Riverdale), both were the network’s most watched programs on premiere nights in Live+Same Day, with Nancy Drew building onto its Riverdale lead-in.

Both have slipped in linear ratings since the premieres but Batwoman remains the CW’s second most watched and highest rated in 18-49 (L+SD) CW series only behind flagship The Flash.

Batwoman, starring Ruby Rose in the title role, is set three years after the mysterious disappearance of Batman, and Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) will have to become what her father loathes, a dark knight vigilante, soaring through the streets of Gotham as Batwoman. It airs Sundays at 8 PM.

In Nancy Drew, Kennedy McMann stars as the brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails her college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene. It airs Wednesdays at 9 PM.

Each episode of Batwoman and Nancy Drew will exclusively stream on The CW’s free digital platforms the day after broadcast throughout the season.