Banijay Completes Takeover Of ‘Black Mirror’ & ‘Big Brother’ Producer Endemol Shine Group

Black Mirror Netflix

Banijay has completed its takeover of Endemol Shine Group, marking the end of a protracted sales process for the giant production company behind shows including Black Mirror. It comes 18 months after Deadline broke the news that the Big Brother producer was set to go on the block.

France-based Banijay emerged as the favorite to acquire Endemol Shine earlier this week and has now put to bed its deal with the company’s owners Disney and Apollo Global Management.

The agreement makes Banijay the biggest independent production company in the world and puts it in control of global brands including MasterChef, Big Brother and Peaky Blinders. The outfit already makes shows like Survivor and Temptation Island.

Banijay’s top team has deep links to Endemol Shine Group. CEO Marco Bassetti founded Endemol Italy and later became Endemol Group’s chief executive before stepping down in 2012. Banijay chairman Stéphane Courbit was previously the CEO of Endemol France.

More follows.

