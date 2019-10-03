BAFTA LA Promotes Matthew Wiseman To CEO As Chantal Rickards’ Terms Ends

BAFTA LA has appointed Matthew Wiseman as the organization’s new CEO beginning November 1, 2019.

Wiseman has worked for BAFTA Los Angeles since 2002 in numerous roles, most recently as COO. He is credited by the org with expanding its events series, the growth of its student and educational programs, leading the organization’s games activity across North America, and evolving the British Academy Britannia Awards into BAFTA’s biggest event outside the UK. He will report to the BAFTA Los Angeles board of directors.

Wiseman takes the reins from Chantal Rickards who has come to the end of her four-year term and will return to the UK. She will remain the operating CEO through Oct 31, 2019, including the Britannia Awards on October 25, 2019, of which she has been an executive producer.

During her tenure, Rickards has spearheaded growth in areas including the BAFTA Student Films Awards which have gone from a California-based competition to a global awards initiative.

Kathryn Busby, chair of the board of directors of BAFTA Los Angeles, said, “We are delighted for Matthew to take on the role of CEO as we continue to grow BAFTA’s role in inspiring, educating and celebrating the film, games and TV talent. Matthew’s demonstrated leadership, vision, and creativity will allow us to further the impact of our U.S. initiatives and collaborate with our NY and UK colleagues to broaden our international influence.”

She added, “We are incredibly grateful to Chantal Rickards for her unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions to BAFTA Los Angeles over the past four years. She has been instrumental in elevating BAFTA Los Angeles’s influence and reach, and establishing the organization as a beacon for the arts in Hollywood.”

Prior to BAFTA Los Angeles, Rickards was a TV producer, channel director and commissioner of programs in the UK and worked for ITV, BBC and Group M. She promoted her successor, Wiseman, to COO from Director of Operations in 2015.