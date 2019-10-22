BAFTA Children’s Awards Nominees; ‘Money Heist’ Director Boards Orange Spain Series; Edinburgh TV Fest Head Joins ITN – Global Briefs

BAFTA has revealed the nominations for its annual Children’s Awards. CBBC and Netflix series The Worst Witch leads the way with four nominations, including director, drama and young performer for Bella Ramsey, her second consecutive nomination after being given a nod for the same show last year. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, the Altitude Films production backed by BBC Films and Amazon, picked up there noms including for feature film, where it will compete alongside Mary Poppins Returns, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Toy Story 4. Also with three nods are the Horrible Histories TV series and animation show The Amazing World Of Gumball. The BAFTA Children’s Awards ceremony takes place in London on December 1.

Koldo Serra, whose credits include the latest season of Netflix’s Money Heist, is set to direct Spanish-language horror show Caminantes, the first drama series made by Orange in Spain. Produced by 100 Balas, which is part of the Barcelona-based The Mediapro Studio, the show revolves around the disappearance of a group of young walkers (caminantes) while on the Camino de Santiago. Starring are Alexandra Pino, Daniel Ibáñez, Carlos Suárez, Songa Park, and Lucas Miramón. Filming begins this week on the eight-episode series and will continue throughout fall. Caminantes will premiere exclusively on Orange TV, the Spanish television service run by the communications giant.

Edinburgh TV Festival CEO and director Lisa Campbell is leaving her role to become director of corporate communications at TV production outfit ITN. Campbell led the festival for six years, attracting high-profile speakers including Michaela Coel and Michael Palin this year. She will join ITN in January where she will oversee comms for the company which provides news content for clients including ITV, BBC, Netflix, Discovery and CBS.