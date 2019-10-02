AXS TV Sets Premiere Date For ‘The X Factor: Celebrity’

AXS TV has revealed that it will premiere the 16th season of the UK version of The X Factor on October 14 at 8PM — and this year it will have a celebrity twist.

The X Factor: Celebrity, made by Syco Entertainment and Fremantle-owned Thames Television for ITV, will feature stars including Ricki Lake, Glee’s Kevin McHale and Hayley Hasselhoff in the singing contest. Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh will judge, while Dermot O’Leary will host.

AXS TV has been the U.S. home of The X Factor for the past five years. Lucia McCalmont, vice president of program acquisitions at AXS TV, said: “The series has long stood as one of the most popular offerings on our network, and has particularly resonated with our younger viewers who are excited to be among the first to see the up-and-coming international stars of tomorrow.

“We are proud to continue to provide our audience with even more of the show-stopping performances, surprising eliminations, and blockbuster backdrops that have fueled the series to become the global sensation it is today.”