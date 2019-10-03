Awkwafina To Host MPTF’s ‘Reel Stories, Real Lives’ Event

Crazy Rich Asians and The Farewell star Awkwafina will take on the hosting duties at the eighth annual “Reel Stories, Real Lives” event benefitting the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF). The event will take place on November 4 at the Directors Guild of America.

“Reel Stories, Real Live” features the industry’s best and brightest stars telling stories that highlight the extraordinary impact of MPTF on the entertainment community.

“Reel Stories, Real Lives is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase the broad range of support MPTF provides to our entertainment community,” said Bob Beitcher, President and CEO of MPTF. “Through the power of very compelling personal stories, we open a window to the many incredible ways we care for entertainment industry members in their time of need.”

Last year’s participants included Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Mary Steenburgen, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, along with host Keegan-Michael Key. Stories will be written by Lindsey Beer, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Chris Nee, and Billy Ray and the event’s producers are Courtenay Valenti, Kevin McCormick, Cate Adams, Alana Mayo and Tara Schuster.

Before becoming the breakout star in Crazy Rich Asians and The Farewell, Awkwafina’s talents as a rapper were showcased online and her video for “My Vag” went viral. She dropped her debut album in 2014 and two years later she landed her first feature role in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Since then she has also starred in Ocean’s 8 and is currently working on a full slate of upcoming projects including Jumanji: The Next Level, The Prom, Raya and the Last Dragon, the live-action The Little Mermaid, Marvel’s Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings as well as her Comedy Central show Awkwafina is Nora From Queens.