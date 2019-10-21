AwesomenessTV’s Carter Hansen Joins VidCon As VP Of Programming

Former AwesomenessTV executive Carter Hansen has joined the VidCon team as the VP of Programming. He will be based in Viacom’s Hollywood office and report to VidCon general manager Jim Louderback.

VidCon is dubbed as the world’s largest celebration of online video and digital creators. As VP of Programming, Hansen will oversee the conference programming and content for the Community, Creator, and Industry Tracks for VidCon globally. Additionally, Hansen will manage the Programming Team staff located in Missoula, MT. The newly created role is part of VidCon’s expansion of its executive team.

As one of the founding executives of AwesomenessTV, Hansen ran the Branded Entertainment department producing content, events, and experiences for some of the largest brands in the world while infusing top digital influencers in original branded content creating robust 360-degree campaigns across AwesomenessTV, Awestruck, DreamworksTV and influencer platforms. He went on to serve as Head of Live Events and Experiential where he was responsible for developing and producing proprietary events, tours, and new IP for experiential popups and tours for Awesomeness and their brand partners. He also worked at Fullscreeen as part of its Strategic Content Group that is responsible for the award-winning HelloLab partnership with AT&T. Hansen also founded Different Entertainment, which produces experiences across all forms of entertainment from live events, experiential, and touring to original and branded digital content.

VidCon will expand its global reach with its first VidCon Asia Summit December 3-4 at the Raffles City Convention Centre in Singapore. This will be followed by the second annual VidCon London on February 20–23, 2020 as well as the inaugural VidCon Mexico on April 30–May 3, 2020. The 11th annual VidCon US will take place June 17-20, 2020 at the Anaheim Convention Center.