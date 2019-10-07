Avan Jogia, Dane DeHaan And Maika Monroe Join Veena Sud’s ‘The Stranger’ At Quibi

Click to Skip Ad
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap, Now Apocalypse), Dane DeHaan (ZeroZeroZero, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets) and Maika Monroe (It Follows, Honey Boy) are set to star in Veena Sud’s (The Killing, Seven Seconds) upcoming Quibi series The Stranger.

The thriller follows an unassuming young rideshare driver who is thrown into her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger enters her car. Her terrifying ride with the stranger unfolds over 12 hours as she navigates the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles in a chilling game of cat and mouse. Details about Jogia, DeHaan and Monroe’s characters are being kept under wraps.

Sud signed on to develop shows for the new digital service from Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman. She is the creator, writer, director and executive producer of The Stranger which is at 21 Television Studios.

Jogia is repped by ICM, Link Entertainment, The Characters Talent Agency and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. DeHaan is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment. Monroe is repped by WME and Management 360.

