Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker & Jackée Harry To Star In Hallmark Channel Holiday Movie

Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker and Jackée Harry are set as the leads in Christmas On My Mind (fka An Unforgettable Christmas), a new Hallmark Channel holiday movie.

Written by Kristen Hansen, in Christmas On My Mind, when Lucy (Greene) wakes up with a wedding dress in hand, she believes that she is late to her wedding with her ex-boyfriend Zac (Walker). However, she has no recollection of the past 2 years, including the fact that she is engaged to another man. With Zac’s help, Lucy sets off on an adventure in Bedford Harbor to fill the gaps in her memory, and finds old romantic feelings reigniting during the Christmas season. Harry plays Dr. Caroline Albright.

Tim Johnson and Maura Dunbar executive produce.

Christmas On My Mind is slated to air Thursday, December 19 on Hallmark Channel.

Greene, best known for her role in the Twilight series, recently starred in Accident Man and the TV series Rogue. She’ll next be seen in the role of Abby Huntsman in Bombshell.

Walker also will be seen in Hallmark Channel movie Merry & Bright.

Harry also has a starring role in Carole’s Christmas, set for premiere next month on OWN. Harry won an outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series Emmy for her role as Sandra Clark in 227. Her previous credits include the Lifetime original movie Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta, The Paynes, The Jeffersons, and Cool Kids among others. She’s repped by Metropolitan and manager Bob McGowan.