Artists First Names E. Brian Dobbins & David Gardner Co-Presidents

Artists First veterans and partners E. Brian Dobbins and David Gardner have been named Co-Presidents of the management/production company. Peter Principato, who had served as President and CEO since Principate-Young rebranded itself as Artists First in 2018, will remain CEO.

“Brian and David have continually shown their dedication to this company, its culture, and leadership, and I am happy to have their wisdom in helping lead Artists First into the future,” Principato said. “We are committed to growing our organization intelligently and providing clients with the best overall experience and opportunities. On behalf of the partners, we are excited to appoint them as Co-Presidents.”

Artists First

Dobbins has been with Artists First since its inception as Principato-Young 19 years ago. His impressive client list includes Anthony Anderson, Kenya Barris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Niecy Nash, Jon M Chu, Tracey Oliver, Romany Malco, Andre Braugher, Nat Faxon as well as Henry Simmons, whom he co-managers with Garnder.

Gardner has been with the company for 16 years and represents Judy Greer, Paulo Costanzo, Ken Marino, Tyler Labine, Diedrich Bader, Stella Maeve, Eriq La Salle, Malina Weissman, Sara Rue, Alyson Hannigan, Neil Marshall, Jonathan Liebesman, Dean Israelite, Michael Gunn, Ann Peacock among others.

Artists First is majority owned by Ben Silverman and Howard Owens’ Propagate.