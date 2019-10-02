Arrowverse Crossover Photo: Superman Meets … Superman?

Some Super-vision clearly will be required for Arrowverse fans when they watch the CW’s upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, which promises to be the largest assemblage of superheroes in a live-action epic in TV history. That team-up will include no fewer than three once and future Superman actors, and two of them — Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh — met up Tuesday and, during a break from shooting, the Men of Steel posed for a photo in the Daily Planet lobby in make-believe Metropolis.

The moment was preserved for posterity (see below) on the Instagram account of Routh (who wore the cape in the 2006 feature film Superman Returns), who was all smiles as he palled around with Hoechlin, who has been the CW’s “local” Man of Steel since guest starring on Supergirl in 2016. Not in the photo: Tom Welling, the Smallville star who also is back in Clark Kent mode for the crossover.

There are other old-school screen superheroes back in action for the all-hands-on-deck crossover event, including Burt Ward, who portrayed Robin the Boy Wonder on Batman (1966); Ashley Scott, who played the Huntress on Birds of Prey; and Kevin Conroy, voice of the Dark Knight on Batman: The Animated Series.

The crossover will span December and January and string together episodes of five of the CW’s active adaptations of DC Comics properties: Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. The crossover also will include the title character from the CW’s sixth DC series, Black Lightning, but will not invade that franchise’s time slot.

The crossover episode schedule: Supergirl on December 8, Batwoman on December 9, The Flash on December 10, Arrow on January 14 and Legends of Tomorrow, also on January 14.