‘This Is Us’ And ‘The Voice’ Top Monday; ‘Arrow’ Final-Season Premiere Holds Steady

Despite minor dips, NBC conquered Tuesday night with This Is Us and The Voice. The tear-jerking family drama created by Dan Fogelman slipped a tenth in its Live+Same Day ratings from a week ago to a night-leading 1.5 in the adults 18-49 demographic, but held strong as 6.71 million viewers tuned in for the latest emotional journey with the Pearsons. Meanwhile, The Voice (1.3 rating, 7.59 million viewers) was down two tenths from last week, while the network’s New Amsterdam (0.8, 4.98M) held steady. The trio gave NBC the nightly victory in the demo.

Arrow (0.3, 870,000) also hit the target last night, returning for its eighth and final season to the CW. The superhero drama arrived was on par with its Season 7 debut and up from its May finale. Elsewhere in the Arrowverse, The Flash (0.5, 1.28M) returned for its second week and ticked down.

There wasn’t much movement ratingswise at ABC. Its stable of freshman shows held steady for the most part: Emergence (0.5, 2.70M) was on par with last week, while Bless This Mess (0.7, 3.41M) was down a tenth. Mixed-ish (0.7, 2.80M) held steady and parent show Black-ish (0.6, 2.61M) ticked down a tenth, as did The Connors (1.1, 5.44M).

CBS was also on cruise control, with some upticks. Things held steady for NCIS (1.1, 10.61M), the night’s most-watched show, and NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.69), while FBI (0.9, 8.71) was up a tenth. The network took the night in total viewers.

On Fox, everything stayed even with last week with The Resident (07, 3.70M) and Empire (0.8, 2.79M).