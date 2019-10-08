‘Arrow’s Josh Segarra To Recur In Fox’s Holiday Event Comedy Series ‘The Moodys’

EXCLUSIVE: Arrow‘s Josh Segarra is set for a recurring role opposite Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins in The Moodys (fka A Moody Christmas), Fox’s half-hour holiday event series adaptation of the Australian series. Slated to air in December, the single-camera comedy series hails from CBS TV Studios, which will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

Written by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill, the six-episode series revolves around the Moodys, including Sean Sr. (Leary), his wife Ann (Perkins), their three grown children and an assorted mix of extended family members who gather for the holidays, with each packing his/her own eccentricities and complications.

Segarra will play Marco, “a commodities broker with exquisite phone skills” who is the son of Uncle Eugenio and Aunt Kathy. Handsome and charming, he thinks he might have found “the one” in Cora, though he’s not the most attentive boyfriend and is completely unaware that Dan is immediately smitten by his girlfriend.

Segarra plays Adrian Chase/Prometheus on the CW’s Arrow, which begins its eighth and final season October 15. He’ll next be seen starring alongside RuPaul Charles on Netflix’s anticipated dramedy AJ and the Queen and also will return to Comedy Central’s The Other Two in his recurring role of Lance. He recently was seen as C.O. Stefanovic on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. Segarra is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, ATA Management and Ryan LeVine at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

2019 Fox Pilots & Series Orders