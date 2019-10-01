Nick’s ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Reboot To Premiere At Beyond Fest

Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark?, the upcoming three-part limited series reimagined from the 1990s cult hit that fashioned horror stores from kids’ points of view, will have its world premiere screenings at Los Angeles’ Beyond Fest ahead of its October 11 debut on the Viacom-owned network.

Beyond Fest will screen the first two episodes October 7 at an all-ages event at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, with a panel to follow featuring castmembers Lyliana Wray, Sam Ashe Arnold, Miya Cech and Jeremy Ray Taylor and executive producers Spencer Berman of ACE Entertainment, writer BenDavid Grabinski and director Dean Israelite. That discussion will be followed by a 35mm screening of the ’80s cult pic The Gate.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? will follow members of an entirely new Midnight Society, who tell a terrifying tale of the Carnival of Doom and its evil ringmaster Mr. Tophat (Rafael Casal), only to witness the shocking story come to life. The series debut on Nick on October 11 at 7 PM will be followed by parts two and three on October 18 and October 25, respectively.

The series is owned by DHX and was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel, who are also executive producers on the project along with Chris Foss.

The genre-focused Beyond Fest kicked off last week and runs through October 9. The festival raises funds for the nonprofit American Cinematheque.