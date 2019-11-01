‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Reboot Scores Solidly For Nickelodeon In Its Three-Part Run

Nickelodeon is celebrating Halloween by shedding some light on the success of its three-part reboot of Are You Afraid Of The Dark?

The reimagined anthology of Are You Afraid of the Dark? ran as a brand-new limited series through three hour-long episodes that premiered on Oct. 11, 18 and 25. The series introduced an entirely new Midnight Society group of kids, who tell a terrifying tale about the Carnival of Doom, only to have the events of the story come to life.

All three parts of Are You Afraid of the Dark? ranked as the most co-viewed show on broadcast and TV each week, with 33% of Adults 18-49 watching with a Kid 6-11. It was the number-one live-action series on cable TV in all kids’ demos (2-11, 6-11 and tweens 9-14). And with an industry standard of shows targeting 6-11-year-olds experiencing roughly 20% lifts in L3 time shifted ratings compared to Live Same Day, Are You Afraid of the Dark? scored 35% lifts among Kids 6-11 and 36% overall with the Kids 2-11 demo in L3 versus LSD.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? stars Lyliana Wray as “Rachel,” Sam Ashe Arnold as “Gavin,” Miya Cech as “Akiko,” Jeremy Ray Taylor as “Graham,” Tamara Smart as “Louise” and Rafael Casal as “Mr. Tophat.” The Are You Afraid of the Dark? limited series was produced by ACE Entertainment with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers. The series was written by BenDavid Grabinski and directed by Dean Israelite, both of whom also executive producers.