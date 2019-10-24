‘Little Voice’: JJ Abrams & Sara Bareilles Apple Music Series Sets Cast With Brittany O’Grady, Shalini Bathina, Sean Teale & Colton Ryan

EXCLUSIVE: Apple’s music dramedy series Little Voice, from J.J. Abrams and the Waitress duo of Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, has set its cast.

In the main roles are emerging actors Brittany O’Grady (Star), Shalini Bathina (Undergrad), Sean Teale (The Gifted) and Colton Ryan (Homeland). Also among cast are Samrat Chakrabarti, Gopal Divan, Sakina Jaffrey and Emma Hong.

The half-hour romantic dramedy was last year given a straight-to-series 10-episode order, which will feature original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee Bareilles. The show is currently shooting in New York.

Described as a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, Little Voice, which shares the title of Bareilles’ breakthrough album, will explore the journey of finding your voice in your early 20s. It is described as a fresh, intensely romantic tale of the search to find your true voice… and then the courage to use it.

Bareilles and Nelson executive produce with Bad Robot’s Abrams and Ben Stephenson. Directors include Nelson, Cherien Dabis, Bart Freundlich, Christopher Storer and Emma Westenberg. Nelson is lead writer.

Singer and actress Bareilles has sold more than one million albums and over nine million singles and downloads in the U.S. and has earned seven Grammy nominations.