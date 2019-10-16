Apple, A24 Team On YA Novel Adaptation ‘The Sky Is Everywhere’

In its second film since formalizing a partnership, Apple and A24 are teaming up on The Sky Is Everywhere, an adaptation of the YA novel by Jandy Nelson.

The first film for Apple and A24 is the Sofia Coppola-directed On the Rocks, which stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray.

Nelson will adapt and write the script from her own novel, and Josephine Decker, who helmed Madeline’s Madeline, is attached to direct. The novel follows a teen as she works through the loss of her sister. Her journey includes accidentally falling in love.

Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac will produce for Di Novi Pictures.