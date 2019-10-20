AOC Backs Meghan Markle: “People Who Treat You Like A Human Make All The Difference”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is sympathizing with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who nearly broke down on camera while describing her turmoil.

In an emotional ITV interview, Markle said, “not many people have asked if I’m okay.” She appeared to be fighting back tears as she detailed her recent experiences adjusting to the Royal family duties while dealing with a new marriage, pregnancy, and now a newborn child.

Online support for Markle was strong, and on Friday, AOC tweeted a clip from the upcoming documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which contains the Markle interview with journalist Tom Bradby.

Ocasio-Cortez identified with the sentiment, having rocketed to fame. :“Sudden prominence is a very dehumanizing experience. There’s a part of your life that you lose, & it later dawns on you that you’ll never get it back. The people who treat you like a human make all the difference.”

The AOC tweet received strong support, getting more than 19,000 retweets and close to 170,000 likes.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs Sunday on the U.K. network ITV and Wednesday on ABC. It follows Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie on a South African tour.