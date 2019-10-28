EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has boarded international sales rights to under-the-radar sci-fi thriller Anti Life, starring Bruce Willis, Cody Kearsley (Riverdale), Thomas Jane (The Predator) and Rachel Nichols (Titans). Film Mode Entertainment will continue to work with Screen Media as its sales agent and will co-rep sales at the American Film Market in Santa Monica next week.

Anti-Life, which wrapped shoot last week, follows a young stowaway (Kearsley) aboard an interstellar ark to New Earth. With the help of a seasoned crewmate (Willis), he must outwit a malevolent cosmic terror intent on using the spaceship as a weapon.

Pic was written by Edward Drake (True Detective) and Corey Large (November Man), and is produced by Large and Danny Roth (The Hurricane Heist). Suits’ previous films include upcoming 3022, starring Kate Walsh and Omar Epps, and Pandemic.

Daniel Calvo at Aldea VFX is overseeing special effects. Calvo’s credits include work on On The Milky Road, The Clan, El Angel and 3022.

Danny H. Chan (River Runs Red) is executive producing alongside Mary Aloe (Killerman), Johnny Messner (Tears of the Sun), and Seth Needle, Screen Media’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Acquisitions.

“Anti-Life answers the age-old question of what would it would look like to come-of-age in space while being hunted by blood-thirsty aliens,” said Drake. “With a first-class cast anchored by Cody Kearsley, Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane, Rachel Nichols, Corey Large, and Kassandra Clamenti, I’m excited for audiences to step into our universe.”

“Bruce Willis is synonymous with sci-fi action films such as Armageddon and Fifth Element and we know our distributors will be thrilled to be a part of this one,” said Clay Epstein, President of Film Mode.