Anthony Scaramucci Says Trump “Will Be Out Of Office Before The Next Election Day” – Vanity Fair Summit

Former ten-day White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci did not mince words at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit during a conversation with Vanity Fair‘s Gabriel Sherman titled “The Impeachment Will Be Televised”.

Scaramucci was very direct with his thoughts about the impeachment hearings that Donald Trump is facing. “He will be out of office before the next Election Day or he’ll resign,” he said. Scaramucci added that “he’s doing everything he can to keep that Fox firewall up.”

Scaramucci predicted that “more damning information” would come forth in the next 3-6 weeks, and that a new “normal and functioning” Republican presidential candidate would arise in prior to the 2020 election; that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will likely convince Trump to step down as the House of Representatives ramps up its impeachment inquiry.

He continued to share his thoughts about Trump saying that he “may not have early-stage dementia but he has early-stage fascism.” He continued, “He has the self-esteem of a small pigeon, and he’s a modern-day Incan.”

The financier is starting two PACs in the late fall, one focused on targeting suburban female voters in swing states. When Trump was elected, 52% of Caucasian women, and sometimes as many as 60%, voted for Trump in states like Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. “I’ll be meeting with suburban women explaining why he’s bad for children. We’re trying to teach children not to be bullies, and we got the worst one leading the White House,” said Scaramucci. The second PAC will focusing on bridging the gap between Democrats and Republicans in an effort to push Trump out.

In regards to Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump, what of their fate if Trump is booted out of office? A believer in second chances in America, Scaramucci advised that the duo “own up” to their mistakes in order to survive any political fallouts.

In his closing remarks to the Wallis Performing Arts Theater audience at the Vanity Fair Summit, Scaramucci encouraged the audience in regards to Trump, “Speak. Act. You know it’s wrong; Force the people around you who are watching too much of this propaganda nonsense.”