‘Another Life’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

The Katee Sackhoff-led sci-fi space drama Another Life will be back for another go-round. Netflix has picked up a 10-episode second season of the series from Alias Grace producer Halfire Entertainment, with production slated to begin in 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. Sackhoff just revealed the renewal news on social media.

Created by Aaron Martin (Slasher, Saving Hope, DeGrassi: The Next Generation), who also serves as showrunner, Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

Cast also includes Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace; Samuel Anderson as William; and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Cas Isakovic; among others. Additional cast for season 2 will be announced.

Noreen Halpern executive produces for Halfire Entertainment.