Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Kincade Fire Grows To 75,000 Acres As PG&E Blackouts Begin; More Than 150,000 Evacuated From Northern California Wine Country – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

EXCLUSIVE: 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Pilot Starring Naomi Watts Not Going Forward At HBO

Read the full story

‘Another Life’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Another LIfe
Netflix

The Katee Sackhoff-led sci-fi space drama Another Life will be back for another go-round. Netflix has picked up a 10-episode second season of the series from Alias Grace producer Halfire Entertainment, with production slated to begin in 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. Sackhoff just revealed the renewal news on social media.

Created by Aaron Martin (Slasher, Saving Hope, DeGrassi: The Next Generation), who also serves as showrunner, Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

Cast also includes Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace; Samuel Anderson as William; and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Cas Isakovic; among others. Additional cast for season 2 will be announced.

Noreen Halpern executive produces for Halfire Entertainment.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad