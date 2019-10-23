Cinema Guild Acquires Toronto Film ‘Anne At 13,000 Ft.’

EXCLUSIVE: Another Toronto Film Festival title has found distribution. Cinema Guild acquired U.S. distribution rights for the Kazik Radwanski-directed Anne at 13,000 ft. The film received an honorable mention from the Platform Prize jury at Toronto in September.

The picture will continue to play festivals before Cinema Guild releases it next year.

The film focuses on 27-year-old daycare worker Anne (Deragh Campbell) who has an epiphany while skydiving for her best friend Sara’s bachelorette party. Back on the ground, the pressures of her daily life threaten to overwhelm her. Her coworkers at the daycare center are constantly questioning the way she connects with the children. At Sara’s wedding, she meets a nice guy ((Matt Johnson) but she can’t help bringing him into ever-more-awkward social situations. As the stressful circumstances mount, Anne prepares for another jump.

“With Anne , Kazik Radwanski has given us an unforgettable film,” said Cinema Guild President Peter

Kelly. “Deragh Campbell delivers a powerhouse performance that’s sure to leave an impression on

audiences across the country.”

Said Radwanski: “I’m so happy to have the film with a company with a library as strong as Cinema Guild’s—with works by Béla Tarr , Claire Denis, and Tsai Ming-Liang. And a company committed to getting the film seen by audiences in theaters.”

The deal was negotiated by Peter Kelly of Cinema Guild with C. Mason Wells and Nathan Silver of Film

Maudit.